Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 68.3% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $823.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00013561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 969,711,785 coins and its circulating supply is 392,049,042 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

