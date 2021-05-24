$373.86 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $373.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.01 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 836,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,375. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

