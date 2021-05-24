Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $40.70 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 477,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

