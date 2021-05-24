Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. 698,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $921,267.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.