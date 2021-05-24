$59.37 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $59.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Materialise posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTLS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 320,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Materialise has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

