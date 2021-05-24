Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $154.10 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $154.10 million and approximately $46.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001577 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,513,926 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

