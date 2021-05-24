Crowns Trading Down 46.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Crowns has a market cap of $11.01 million and $1.72 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $8.51 or 0.00024019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00869107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.21 or 0.08653025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,888 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

