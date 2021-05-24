NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.13 million and a P/E ratio of 32.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

