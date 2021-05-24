Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,438. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.