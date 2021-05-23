easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EJTTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EJTTF remained flat at $$13.85 on Friday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

