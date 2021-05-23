$0.50 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 242,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,819. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

