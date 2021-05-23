Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in NIO by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $16,293,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,568,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,899,056. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

