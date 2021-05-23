CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0491 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.40 million and $36,506.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00865862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.67 or 0.08621608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00079793 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,789,698 coins and its circulating supply is 48,935,590 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

