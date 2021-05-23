Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,155. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 905,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,149,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

