Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,313. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.