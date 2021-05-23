Provoco Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $60,068.15 and approximately $90.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

