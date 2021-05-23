Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 165.31% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on CANG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 446,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,153. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

