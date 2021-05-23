AidCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $565.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.