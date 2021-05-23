Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.53. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,754 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.92. 311,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,609. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

