Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.82 EPS

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.53. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,754 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.92. 311,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,609. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.