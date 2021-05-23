Serum Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Serum has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00010995 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $195.82 million and $159.24 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

