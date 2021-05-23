Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock worth $7,715,073 in the last 90 days.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

