Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 285,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.