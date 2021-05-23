Bitradio Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $64,228.80 and $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.80 or 0.00867947 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,994,494 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,490 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

