BOLT (BOLT) Tops One Day Volume of $210,343.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $210,343.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.