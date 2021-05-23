Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,148. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

