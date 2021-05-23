Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.74. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.02. 1,444,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,589. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.