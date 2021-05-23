NFTLootBox Price Reaches $35.95 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $35.95 or 0.00101847 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $812,325.04 and approximately $234,400.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00399778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00182535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00758328 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

