Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

CTG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 29,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.