Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $311,779.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $51.00 or 0.00144858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $190,705.51 and approximately $311,779.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00399672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00182366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00750592 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

