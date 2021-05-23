Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 425,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

