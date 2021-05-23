Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $398,920.64 and approximately $48.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.25 or 0.00858419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.46 or 0.08453473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00079094 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

