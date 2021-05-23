Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.21. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

