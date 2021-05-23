Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $7.50

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 80,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,775. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.50.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

