Neblio Price Tops $1.18 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003325 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and $876,958.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,896,108 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,276 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.