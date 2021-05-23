Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.38 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

