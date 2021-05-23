$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

