Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,368,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 133,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,895. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

