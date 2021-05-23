PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 67,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,308. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

