Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.14. 1,049,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

