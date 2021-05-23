YUSRA Reaches Market Cap of $10.94 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $42,927.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00181082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00742906 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,804,053 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars.

