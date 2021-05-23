Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $141.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $151.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $574.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. 346,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.