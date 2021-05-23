Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.54. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,516.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 530,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 485,470 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $815,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,640,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,987. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

