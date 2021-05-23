Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 11,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

