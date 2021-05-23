$0.87 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE SON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 246,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,232. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

