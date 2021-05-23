MyWish 1-Day Volume Tops $1,658.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,658.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

