Gas Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Gas has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.55 or 0.00021489 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $76.50 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

