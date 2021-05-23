$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report $30.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $9.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 222.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $121.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.07 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 157,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,180. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.