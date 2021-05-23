Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. 859,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.70. Appian has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

