RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $139.21 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00403506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00050788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00181531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.00747163 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

