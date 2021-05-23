$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.37. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $5,969,216 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,796,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

